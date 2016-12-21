Con yer bike! : Thief Snapped Making Getaway On A Bike – While Carrying A Stolen Bicycle Under His Arm

A brazen thief has been caught on camera carrying a stolen bike – while making a getaway on another bicycle.

Bizarre photos show the man grimacing as he peddles one-handed while holding the frame of the other bike under his left arm.

swns_bike_theft_02Warwickshire Police say a bike was reported stolen from outside St Andrews Parish Church on Church Street in Rugby, Warks., at 2pm last Thursday (15/12).

They said: “Warwickshire Police has released images of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

“If you have any information or recognise the person in the images please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 185 of 15 December.”

