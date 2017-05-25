Corbyn For Number 10? Two Thirds Of Brits Betting On Labour Leader To Win General Election

Following the shock of Brexit and Trump, it appears that two thirds (64%) of Brits are set to bet on another electoral earthquake: Jeremy Corbyn walking through the front door of 10 Downing Street on the morning of 9th June.

Analysis of betting patterns – as well as the odds being offered – by Casinopedia, the world’s leading casino encyclopedia, discovered that a majority of bettors are backing the Labour leader to win the UK general election.

Casinopedia analysed all bets* placed through four of the UK’s major high street bookmakers – Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfred – and revealed that close to half of all punters (44%) are defying the opinion polls and putting their money on a Labour majority on 8th June.

Surprisingly, Casinopedia revealed that three quarters (75%) of all bets placed on a majority win with bookie, Sky Bet have gone in favour of Labour, while nine in 10 (87%) bets on the next Prime Minister with Irish Bookmaker, Paddy Power have been placed on Corbyn.

“The past year has delivered some seismic political shocks and many Brits are clearly betting on another one next month,” said Jake Fox, CEO of Casinopedia.org

“While the opinion polls scream Labour whitewash, up and down the land, people are putting real money on an electoral redwash.”

The Casinopedia study found that punters are not so willing to put their money on Theresa May and the Conservative party. Just 15% are backing May to win on June 8th, while only one in five (21%) have bet on a Conservative majority.

It should be noted, however, that this could be attributed to a reluctance on the part of punters to bet on such short odds.

“The polls and perhaps common sense suggest that Brits are barking mad but for many people a small bet on an outrageous outcome creates a bit of a thrill and adds to the drama,” said Fox. “It’s like betting on a 200-1 shot at the Grand National. It’s unlikely to win but just imagine — imagine — if it did.

“Jeremy Corbyn has been written off many times, but he remains in it to win it. Our research shows many Britons are putting their money where his mouth is, by backing him to pull off the upset to end all upsets.”

