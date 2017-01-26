Corset Maker Sends Theresa May Patriotic NIPPLE TASSELS To Wear When She Meets Trump

A corset maker has sent Theresa May a gift to wish her luck at her first meeting with Donald Trump – a pair of bespoke NIPPLE tassels.

Aimee Veitch is hoping the kinky present – one tassle decorated with the Union Jack and the other with Stars and Stripes – will help May stay abreast of US politics.

The 35-year-old creative director at Kitty O’Hara’s Corsetry, based in South Shields, County Durham, got the idea the morning after the presidential election.

She said: “It was the morning after the presidential election, we hadn’t expected Trump to win and were wondering what the Prime Minister was thinking about it all.

“The session at the meeting was all about marketing, when one of the women suggested, jokingly, that I should send Mrs May some nipple tassels to wear under her dress, as it would add some lightness to a day of immense pressure.

“It was something I knew I had to do.”

The tassels – one a Union Jack and the other a Star Spangled Banner – were created within a day.

However, it wasn’t until this week the designer put them in the post following the announcement of the PM’s visit to the States to broker a trade deal with America.

Aimee, who has run her corset design business since 2009, added: “I can’t quite believe I have actually made and sent a pair of sparkly nipple tassels to our Prime Minister.

“Plenty of people wear lucky pants or a special piece of jewellery on important occasions, so I figured when meeting Donald Trump for the first time, Mrs May would need something to keep her grounded.

“We know for certain that the world’s media will be scrutinising her policy discussions and also her fashion choices as she is famed for her statement necklaces and love of shoes.

“So I’m really hoping she complements that outer style with some inner confidence.

“It is all a bit of a laugh, so I’m not expecting her to respond, but I hope they put a smile on her face.”

