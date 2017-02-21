Could Getting More Sleep Be Better For Your Career?

A successful career is an accomplishment that many people in the UK would love to experience, yet we may be missing out on one key factor that has recently been shown to boost success at work.

Struggling to sleep is often shown as a good thing for entrepreneurs; showing that they’re willing to give up their time resting on order to work on improving their career. However, one company decided to trial the effects of a good sleeping pattern on a fast-paced working environment by working with a sleep expert to provide sessions to their staff to improve their quality of sleep.

Despite the results not being confirmed yet due to the trial still being in progress, feedback from staff has been positive and the company are now evaluating additional options to help their employees improve their sleeping patterns in order to boost performance in the workplace.

How much sleep should I be getting?

It’s recommended that the typical adult aged between 26 and 64 years old should get between seven and nine hours sleep per night. Anyone over the age of 64 should get between seven and eight hours.

Teenagers between the age of 14 and 17 should be getting at least eight hours, whilst school-aged children should be getting no less than nine hours of rest per night.

For toddlers, this increases to a minimum of 11, and more than 12 hours a night for infants over four months old.

Newborns should be getting the most amount of sleep every day with the recommended time being anywhere between 14 and 17 hours throughout a 24-hour period.

Not got enough sleep?

If you’re an employee and you’re not getting an adequate amount of sleep every night, it’s not just your body that can suffer the brunt – your career can, too.

A lack of sleep is linked to impaired memory, making it possible that you could forget key dates and deadlines in your job.

Sleep deprivation has also been shown to dim-down your alertness. In the workplace, this could lead you to creating more mistakes; having a damaging effect on both your personal and business’ representation and efficiency.

Another potential effect of not getting enough sleep is that your mood can be worsened, leaving you less likely to enjoy your role.

Tips for having a great night’s sleep

In order to decrease your chances of these situations affecting your work life, follow these simple steps in order to get the best possible night’s sleep:

● Adapt your sleeping environment and ensure that got a comfy memory foam mattress and a quiet bedroom and doesn’t have too much light.

● Although you might spend most your day sat at a desk, make sure that you’re getting some regular exercise in order for you to release your energy and fall asleep easily.

● Limit the amount of caffeine you drink whilst at work.

● Stick to a sleeping schedule so that your body can recognise when rest is coming, and how long for.

As you can see, getting enough sleep at night is crucial to a successful career. Now, it’s up to you to get enough sleep and see the benefits!

Category: Blog, Business