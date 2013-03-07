Couple banned from Wetherspoon’s because they complained about a HAIR in their meal

A couple who complained when they found a hair in their food in a Wetherspoon’s pub are outraged after being banned for reporting the mistake.

David and Margaret Boyd, both 66, discovered a 10inch long blonde hair in his pork dinner at the Weeping Ash in St. Neots, Cambs.

The pair, who eat in the pub every fortnight, complained on the spot to the pub manager and got their money back for David’s meal.

When they were home they called the pub owners to make a official complaint and were stunned when a letter arrived four days later banning them from the premises.

David, of Alconbury, Cambs., said: “We visit St Neots every two weeks to go shopping before eating at the Weeping Ash – but this was one of those meals to forget.

“My wife discovered a long blonde hair in my food and we flagged this up with the management. They offered to reimburse my meal but they did not reimburse my wife’s.

“When I got home I rang the customer services department at Wetherspoon’s and told them what had happened.

“But to my amazement four days later we had a letter through the post which said I would no longer be welcome in the pub. We were stunned.”

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “Our manager asked that Mr Boyd be barred from the pub and this was communicated in a letter from Wetherspoon customer services.

“The manager had good reason to bar him and we fully support his decision – we will not comment further on the matter.”

