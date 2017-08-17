Couple Get Engaged In Front Of 40,000 People After Proposal Was Streamed Live – On FACEBOOK

This video shows the moment a couple got engaged in front of 40,000 people after the proposal was filmed live – on FACEBOOK.

Romantic Harry Winter, 26, decided to pop the question to long-term girlfriend Lauren Philips at their favourite holiday spot.

But he wanted to make the moment even more special and contacted the local paper and organised for them to live stream the event.

Harry then escorted Lauren to Peppers Restaurant in St Ives, Cornwall with reporters from Cornwall Live hidden at a nearby table, armed with a rolling camera.

The set-up was a risky one as Lauren, 20, had specifically warned Harry not to propose in front of a crowd.

He approached Cornwall Live, an online amalgamation of Cornish Newspapers, so that he could use their 90,000 followers as witnesses.

More than 40,000 people tuned into the live proposal to hear Lauren say ‘yes’.

Harry, from the West Midlands, said: “I’ve been visiting St Ives since I was a baby, this is Lauren’s third visit now.

“I decided to propose here because since the first time she came here she fell in love with it, we are even planning on getting married here as well.

“All the staff at Peppers were just amazing helping me put it all together in secret.”

The couple, who have been together for just over a year, said they were overwhelmed by the support they had received from people who had seen our live video.

Harry added: “We couldn’t believe that it had been seen by 40,000 people!

“Lauren is just getting over the shock of it all now. It worked really well because Lauren’s friends and family were able to see it all.

“We had loads of nice messages on the video and we would both like to say thank you to everyone for the support that they have given us

“Lauren says she knew I was going to ask her that night.

“But she didn’t think I was going to propose at the restaurant and she didn’t have a clue about the video.”

The newly-engaged couple are now going to stay in St Ives until the end of next week, to enjoy some quality time in their favourite Cornish village.

Lindsay from Peppers said: “We are all so excited, it’s all we have been talking about for days.

“I was so nervous, I’m the clumsiest person ever and I was really worried I was going to fall with the rose that Harry had got in the glass jar.

“It was the first engagement that I have seen at the restaurant since I have been here and it was definitely one to remember.”

Category: News