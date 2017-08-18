Couple Renewed Vows In Same Sex Ceremony 21 Years After Getting Married – As MAN And Wife

A couple have renewed their wedding vows as women more than two decades after they first got married – as MAN and wife.

Denise and Kristiana Taylor both wore dresses this time round after Kristiana, previously Stephen, had a sex swap op.

The couple, from Sittingbourne, Kent first married in 1996, but days after renewing their vows in 2012, 49-year-old Kristiana revealed she wanted to live as a woman.

Denise, 44, was initially shocked, but the couple stuck together and renewed their vows again at Judd’s Folly Hotel in Ospringe on Thursday afternoon – in front of their friends, family and son.

There was violin accompaniment when the pair of blushing brides walked down the aisle – both wearing white wedding dresses.

A pal recited the poem What You Mean To Me, before midwife Denise began her commitments.

She said: “We came together as friends, you listened to everything I said and we went from friends to lovers.

“Fourteen years had passed and on Christmas Eve you bought me a dress – I didn’t know you liked it yourself.

“You are my love, my life and my wife – together we stand hand in hand.”

With rainbow trimmings and bouquets, their dog Millie also wore a dress as she brought the rings down to the blushing brides.

Kristiana read out an emotional poem she had written about how she used to be a caterpillar, but is now a butterfly.

Their son Stephen, 14, walked his mums down the aisle.

The couple and guests also took part in Marryoke, filming a wedding music video to Let Your Love Flow by the Bellamy Brothers, before enjoying an evening meal, cocktails and bouncy castle.

Kristiana, formerly a Royal Navy sailor and now a radiographer at Tunbridge Wells hospital, said: “We renewed our vows and we both got to wear the dress this time.

“It was a blessing and a celebration of the 60-odd people that are invited, saying thank you for the support as we’re so thankful.

“Something which could have torn us apart, actually brought us together.”

Category: News