Couple Renewed Vows In Same Sex Ceremony 21 Years After Getting Married – As MAN And Wife

August 18, 2017
Kristiana Taylor(L) walking down the isle with Denise(R).

A couple have renewed their wedding vows as women more than two decades after they first got married – as MAN and wife.

Denise and Kristiana Taylor both wore dresses this time round after Kristiana, previously Stephen, had a sex swap op.

The couple, from Sittingbourne, Kent first married in 1996, but days after renewing their vows in 2012, 49-year-old Kristiana revealed she wanted to live as a woman.

Denise, 44, was initially shocked, but the couple stuck together and renewed their vows again at Judd’s Folly Hotel in Ospringe on Thursday afternoon – in front of their friends, family and son.

There was violin accompaniment when the pair of blushing brides walked down the aisle – both wearing white wedding dresses.

A pal recited the poem What You Mean To Me, before midwife Denise began her commitments.

Kristiana(L) and Denise Taylor(R) with their son Stephen and bridesmaids at there vowel renewal

She said: “We came together as friends, you listened to everything I said and we went from friends to lovers.

“Fourteen years had passed and on Christmas Eve you bought me a dress – I didn’t know you liked it yourself.

“You are my love, my life and my wife – together we stand hand in hand.”

Stephen (now Kristiana) and Denise Taylor at their wedding blessing in August 2010.

Stephen (now Kristiana) and Denise Taylor on HMS Raleigh in 2001.

With rainbow trimmings and bouquets, their dog Millie also wore a dress as she brought the rings down to the blushing brides.

Kristiana read out an emotional poem she had written about how she used to be a caterpillar, but is now a butterfly.

Their son Stephen, 14, walked his mums down the aisle.

The couple and guests also took part in Marryoke, filming a wedding music video to Let Your Love Flow by the Bellamy Brothers, before enjoying an evening meal, cocktails and bouncy castle.

SWNS_TWO_DRESSES_48Kristiana, formerly a Royal Navy sailor and now a radiographer at Tunbridge Wells hospital, said: “We renewed our vows and we both got to wear the dress this time.

“It was a blessing and a celebration of the 60-odd people that are invited, saying thank you for the support as we’re so thankful.

“Something which could have torn us apart, actually brought us together.”

