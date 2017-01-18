Couple Risk Toddler’s Life As They Scale A Locked Gate And Run Across Railway Tracks

Shocking footage has been released which shows a couple risking a toddler’s life as they scale a locked level crossing gate and run across railway tracks.

The incident captured on CCTV camera shows two adults climb over a six-foot gate before passing a youngster, who looks to be about three-years-old, over the same gate and running across the tracks in front of a train as it pulls into the station.

It appears the couple are running late for the train and they are then trapped inside the crossing.

They then have to repeat the stunt on the opposite gate before running up to the platform – only to miss the train anyway.

Network Rail and British Transport Police have issued a warning after the close call which happened around 6:30pm on New Year’s Eve at Seamer train station in North Yorks.

Robert Havercroft, level crossing manager for Network Rail, said the incident showed “reckless disregard” for the level crossing system.

He said: “This incident shows reckless disregard for a level crossing system which is designed purely to keep people safe.

“In making the mind-blowing decision to not only climb over two sets of high, locked gates these adults have put their lives and the child’s life in extreme danger, apparently for the sake of trying to catch a train.

“They had no way of knowing for certain that the approaching train was stopping at the platform and they were lucky to avoid this becoming the most disastrous way to end the year.”

Inspector Richard Price from British Transport Police echoed Network Rail’s concerned sentiment.

He said: “It’s extremely concerning to see this footage – despite our constant warnings about using crossings safely and the dangers of the railway, unbelievably some people are still willing to risk their lives, and in this case, the life of a young child.

“People think it won’t happen to me, but it can and it does and it’s simply not worth the risk.”

Network Rail has confirmed they have yet to trace the couple in the video.

