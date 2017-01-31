Couple To Tie The Knot After Romantic Boyfriend Proposes To Partner While She Was Modelling – A WEDDING DRESS

This is the heartwarming moment a romantic boyfriend proposed to his partner on the catwalk while she was modelling – a WEDDING DRESS.

Mum-of-two Tara Blundred, 24, had agreed to wear the white gown to help a local shop at a bridal show.

But as she was on the catwalk for the fashion show finale she was surprised by her boyfriend Martin Millard, 28, who appeared in the room.

Video footage shows Tara almost ruining the secret proposal after walking off stage – because she didn’t realise the person shouting her name was her partner.

Martin is then forced to jump onto the catwalk and chase after his girlfriend who eventually turns around with a look of surprise.

Romantic Martin can then be seen dropping down onto one knee and popping the question as members of the audience cheer and clap.

The couple then embrace before Tara walks off stage with the rest of the models as Martin celebrates with the cheering crowd.

Today, Tara, who works as a NHS 111 call advisor, said she had no idea Martin was even going to be at the wedding fair at Keele Hall in Staffordshire.

Tara, who lives with Martin and their two children Ethan, four, and three-month-old Joshua in Clayton, Staffs., added: “Some friends had nominated me to model the wedding dresses for a local bridal shop.

“I had never done it before but as we were all leaving the catwalk for the show finale Martin appeared.

“I was more shocked than anything because I thought he was in Birmingham with his mum.

“At first I thought someone in the audience had recognised me and shouted my name so that is why I kept walking off.

“But then I realised it was him and he got me back on the catwalk and got one one knee and proposed.

“There were around 60 to 100 people there and they all applauded and the DJ shouted that I had said yes.

“Some of the audience filmed it, so it’s great that we have that to look back on.

“I’m still a bit overwhelmed by it. Proposing to me when I was wearing a wedding dress, that doesn’t happen very often.

“But it does mean I can’t wear that wedding dress when we get married as he will have already seen me in it.”

Tara was modelling dresses for Elle Louise Bridal, a shop in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., when Martin surprised her on January 15.

The couple, who have been together for six years, are now planning to get married in the summer of 2019.

Tara admitted she thought Martin would propose soon but didn’t expect him to do it so publicly.

She added: “We got together through mutual friends and it just went from there really, so it was something that was in my mind.

“I can’t wait for our wedding day now. We want to do it how we want it.

“Martin is so caring and generous and is brilliant with the kids. He is the rock of the family.

“It will be great to celebrate the day with the boys as a family.”

Tattooist Martin had been thinking about proposing for a while and was planning to pop the question next year.

But he decided the wedding fair was an “ideal opportunity” so came up with the surprise at the last minute and had to borrow a ring from a friend.

Martin said: “It was planned for a later time. But on the way there I thought it would be perfect with her being in the wedding dress.

“I wasn’t nervous at all. I wasn’t worried about the number of people there as I was there to propose. The reaction was expected.

“There was no nerves and I knew she was going to say yes.

“It had been on the cards for a while and, as a bloke, you want it to be memorable for them.”

