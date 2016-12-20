Couple With Combined Age Of 160 Get Engaged After Meeting At A Care Home

A loved-up 95-year-old widow has shocked care home staff by announcing her engagement – to a man 20 years younger.

Elsie Bradbury moved into care two years ago – and finding herself a ‘toyboy’ was last on her list of expectations.

But when 75-year-old Tony Frogley moved in after a long spell in hospital, she was smitten.

Elsie, who worked in the Women’s Land Army during WWII, fell head over heels when the pair met in one of the sunlit lounges at Broadwater Lodge, in Godalming, Surrey.

Tony originally thought he would be spending his time alone and would have nothing in common with the other guests.

He said: “Before I met Elsie, I was a completely different man.

“I used to stay in my room a lot but when I met her, everything in my life blossomed.

“I love Elsie very much.”

Elsie who was married for 64 years and had three children said: “I never thought I’d find love again, not at my age. But I did.”

Angie Bookham from Care UK noticed the pair whispering and holding hands and soon realised she had a real-life love story unfolding in her home.

She said: “Elsie has a wicked sense of humour and I think she was just the tonic Tony needed after he had been poorly for so long.

“Several times I walked into the lounge and saw them holding hands and giggling like teenagers so I knew they were growing very close.

“However it was a bit of a surprise last month when they announced that they had decided to get engaged and asked us to help them choose rings and arrange an engagement party for their family and friends.”

Staff are now busy arranging invitations and planning a big party with music and a buffet later this month.

Angie added: “Care UK runs over a hundred care homes around the country but we believe I am the first of our managers ever to be asked by two residents to help them organise their engagement party.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure and everyone is really enjoying the buzz that it has created around the home.”

