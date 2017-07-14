Curvy Mum Strips Down On The Beach For The First Time In 20 Years To Teach Daughter Body Confidence

A curvy mum-of-four stripped down to her bikini at the beach for the first time in 20 YEARS to teach her daughter about body positivity.

Adrian Wood, 42, ditched her swimming costume and shirt and went for a dip with eight-year-old Blair before bravely posting a photo online.

The inspirational blogger wanted to stop her daughter from worrying about her looks and act as a positive role model.

She decided to take the plunge after Blair came home from school and revealed her friends had been comparing how much they weighed.

Adrian, fearing the little girl would grow up obsessed with her image, decided to teach her that you don’t have to look a certain way to be confident.

The mum, who usually covers up when going for a dip, wore a bikini beneath her clothes and headed to the seaside with Blair.

She then took the plunge and stripped off – baring her body in a bikini for the first time in public for around 20 years.

Adrian, who also has three sons, said: “When she was six, Blair came home from school and she was mad because someone had accused her of weighing too little.

“I thought to myself, ‘This is interesting.’ She was so young.

“I would say to her, ‘Your body size doesn’t matter,’ but then I’m in a bathing suit and wearing a shirt when I go swimming.

“Truthfully, I am uncomfortable with my body.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to just wear a bikini.'”

Adrian and Blair headed to North Carolina Atlanta Beach near their home in Edenton, North Carolina, US, on Tuesday.

She said: “When I took my clothes off I thought I would feel so powerful but I just felt naked.

“The walk from my chair to the ocean felt so far and I thought, ‘Everybody is looking at me.’

“When I got down to the water I walked up to Blair and she turned and looked at me and said, ‘Are you going swimming? Where is your shirt?’

“I said, ‘I’m not wearing a shirt anymore.’

“I haven’t worn a bikini since my honeymoon around 15 years ago and that was only in front of my husband.

“I remember getting on the scales around that time and I weighed 144lbs and thought I was huge.”

Adrian posted a picture of the moment on her blog, Tales of an Educated Debutante, which is followed on Facebook by 25,000 people.

It’s been liked almost 5,000 times and shared around the world.

She added: “If I tell my daughter that size doesn’t matter then I shouldn’t be ashamed of my size.

“By posting it online, hopefully I’m leaving a good mark on the world.”

To read more about Adrian’s parenting adventures, visit talesofaneducateddebutante.com

