Cute Kitten Called Phoenix Has Risen From The Ashes After Surviving Garden Blaze

This cute little kitten called Phoenix has risen from the ashes after surviving a garden blaze – and is recovering with tiny pink mittens around her burnt paws

The fourteen-month-old suffered burns following the fire after a gutsy neighbour saved her from underneath some rubble – with nothing but a paw poking out.

After suffering fur loss on her ears, paws, toes, tail and face due to exposure to the extreme heat on June 5, Phoenix is now well on her way to recovery.

She was taken to RSPCA Felledge, Tyne and Wear, where she has made a miraculous recovery.

Luka Atkinson, who has fostered Phoenix since she arrived at the animal centre, said: “When Phoenix arrived she was in a really sorry state.

“She was just six weeks old back then and to see such a tiny kitten that way was really hard for us.

“The skin on all four of her pads was burnt off and the fur on her face, tummy and legs was singed – she was lucky to be alive.”

Luka added: “She is such a happy little thing and she eats, plays and loves fuss just like any other kitten, and we hope people won’t be scared by her appearance while she heals.

“She runs riot with the other kittens at our centre so we are just so happy we gave her a chance and saved her life – she really is the luckiest kitten in Britain.”

Vet Gill Maxwell, who has been treating Phoenix, said: “Phoenix really has had an amazing team working so hard to help her recover.

“We have so many people already asking to re-home her so I’m sure in time she will go to a wonderful loving new home.”

