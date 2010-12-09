Daniel Day-Lewis’ sister escapes death after car overturns on icy road
Hollywood star Daniel Day-Lewis’ sister told today how she narrowly escaped death after her car overturned on an icy ungritted country road.
Television chef and writer Tamasin Day-Lewis, 57, was forced to kick open the door of her upturned vehicle and crawl out after it skidded and flipped over.
Acclaimed author Tamasin reckons she could have been killed in the serious smash – which left her with a sore back – and condemned the council for not gritting the road.
Tamasin, of Spaxton, Somerset, said: ”I could have died. The passenger side was completely crushed – my daughter was sitting there just 20 minutes earlier.
”I was only doing 30mph on a straight stretch of road and tried to steer away from another car coming towards me.
”I swerved and swung it back up the verge, up the bank and it flipped – I thought ‘this is it’.”
Ms Day-Lewis – sister of the ‘My Left Foot’ and ‘There Will Be Blood’ oscar-winner and daughter of late poet laureate Cecil Day-Lewis – was driving home when her car skidded and crashed upside down on a grass verge near Kingston St Mary.
She criticised Somerset County Council for not gritting the road before the accident.
She added: ”The county council says parish councils should collect grit and hand grit their roads, but this is a major route into Taunton and should be gritted.”
A county council spokeswoman said: ”That road is not a priority route, but would be salted after other major routes and when re- sources permit.
”It was salted at some stage on Sunday. There are alternative routes between Taunton and Bridgwater on the priority salting network.”
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis’s Sister Had Terrifying Car Crash And She Did Survive
By D.K. Milgrim-Heath©2010
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis’s sister had terrifying car crash and is alive-
I do understand this happening with differences I’m also unscathed and did survive.
Both our accidents happened but our survival was seen by God/our creator for His worth-
Showing yet again defying miracles still happen steadily received still on earth.
Driving separately my husband and I to meet together my Mom and Auntie somewhere-
Lance never saw what eventually was happening at all to me he wasn’t aware!
Being in front of me by many cars as traffic was fully in bloom-
So I had my strange accident sparing my life a frightening deathly doom-
Myself kidded spun several times needing space away by a approaching truck driver-
Scares of both these accidents mentally are with you forever but you’re that survivor.
My accident in torrential rain during full expressway traffic of heights rush hours-
Skidding in opposite lanes to be surely crashing with cars and all be dead-
I closed my eyes my eyes not wanting to see and God had other ideas really instead.
A quick final memory of a Greyhound bus on opposite median sides far away from me-
Not knowing this meaning as my accident was unfolding what was meant to be.
Expecting as well as Tamasin Day-Lewis to be in heaven our why were our lives spared?
God had His purpose so we’ll both talk to the world of things unexplained to all-
Only God controls defying miracles giving our world a most definitely wake-up call. My car stopped- heavily rains around with no crashes or deaths taking tolls I saw!
My car facing another driver across the expressway of an opposite direction before!
A man wearing his totally dry Greyhound uniform kindly wondered how really was I?
Went from his moving bus with all moving objects directing traffic towards me but why?
My only after affect physical reaction being I was alive, no one was hurt and I couldn’t stop shaking –
‘Mr. Greyhound driver’ calmed me down enabling me to turn my car around towards continuing my trip I was taking.
Dawning on me later that everything must have stopped in slow motion in front of everyone-Like in movie or TV special effects but this wasn’t imaginary was quite real-
People reading this they’ll remember that 1988 torrential day everything stilled if they were near me miraculously that they still feel
.I saw nothing as my closed eyes in their reflexive motions begun.
No scratches/banged up cars appeared of any kind.
That ‘Greyhound bus driver’ was my actual guardian angel I saw ‘in the flesh’ I’ve kept this 23 years earlier incident forever in my mind!
This effect I realize with the passage time a day later after my accident-
And Tamasin Day–Lewis and I know now what our lives by being spared of death was really meant to be meant.