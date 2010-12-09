Daniel Day-Lewis’ sister escapes death after car overturns on icy road

Hollywood star Daniel Day-Lewis’ sister told today how she narrowly escaped death after her car overturned on an icy ungritted country road.

Television chef and writer Tamasin Day-Lewis, 57, was forced to kick open the door of her upturned vehicle and crawl out after it skidded and flipped over.

Acclaimed author Tamasin reckons she could have been killed in the serious smash – which left her with a sore back – and condemned the council for not gritting the road.

Tamasin, of Spaxton, Somerset, said: ”I could have died. The passenger side was completely crushed – my daughter was sitting there just 20 minutes earlier.

”I was only doing 30mph on a straight stretch of road and tried to steer away from another car coming towards me.

”I swerved and swung it back up the verge, up the bank and it flipped – I thought ‘this is it’.”

Ms Day-Lewis – sister of the ‘My Left Foot’ and ‘There Will Be Blood’ oscar-winner and daughter of late poet laureate Cecil Day-Lewis – was driving home when her car skidded and crashed upside down on a grass verge near Kingston St Mary.

She criticised Somerset County Council for not gritting the road before the accident.

She added: ”The county council says parish councils should collect grit and hand grit their roads, but this is a major route into Taunton and should be gritted.”

A county council spokeswoman said: ”That road is not a priority route, but would be salted after other major routes and when re- sources permit.

”It was salted at some stage on Sunday. There are alternative routes between Taunton and Bridgwater on the priority salting network.”

