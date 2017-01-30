Desperate Search For 14-Year-Old Boy Who Went Missing After Devastating Barn Fire

A 14-year-old has been reported missing after a barn fire.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace teenager, Louis Simpson following the fire at Fairhurst Hall, Parbold, Lancs.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the blaze but concerns have been raised with Louis currently on accounted for.

Chorley Road, Lancs., has been closed due to the incident and the public has been warned to avoid the area.

Police are urging anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts to contact them on 101.

Fire officers have revealed an investigation into a teenager missing following a barn blaze is happening at the scene of the fire and within the wider area.

An urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of Louis Simpson was released after a fire broke out in a barn at Parbold, Lancs., at 3pm yesterday.

Group managing incident commander for Lancashire Fire, Liam Wilson, said the fire broke out yesterday afternoon (Sunday 29) at around 3pm and described the barn as “quite a remote premise” and located about half a mile away from the nearest access road.

He said: “The fire took about two to three hours to bring under control and we maintained crews at the scene throughout the night.

“In conjunction with Lancashire Police, we are undertaking the fire investigation and search for Louis Simpson at the scene and also within the wider area.”

He added: “As a missing person, there is concern for Louis’ safety and we’re not able to rule anything out at the moment.”

Mr Wilson was unable to confirm how the fire started and said it was “impossible to give an indication as to the cause of the incident”.

