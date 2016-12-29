Do You Recognise This Lady? : Police Appeal To Identify Old Lady Who Doesn’t Know Who She Is Or Where She’s From

Police are appealing for help in identifying a confused old lady who was found in a busy city centre with no idea who she is or where she is from.

The pensioner – who can only say her name is Valerie – was seen wandering around Birmingham city centre by concerned members of the public yesterday (Wed).

Officers found her in a distressed state near the Square Peg pub on Corporation street at around 1pm.

She told cops she was lost and had misplaced her bag – but could not give officers any information surrounding her identity or where she lives.

West Midlands Police say it is likely she travelled to the city centre on a bus, although there are no details of which service or route she may have used.

A force spokesperson said: “Police have made various enquiries to try and identify her so they can safely return the lady home but sadly have drawn a blank.

“We’re now asking the public for help in identifying her. Do you recognise this lady?

“She is white, around 80 years of age, 5ft 4in tall, with short white curly hair and is wearing a long red wool coat, a red woolly hat and scarf, a white woollen cardigan with a green top underneath, black velvet trousers, black leather shoes and black and turquoise glasses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police on 101, quoting log 814 of 28/12.

Category: News