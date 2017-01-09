Doctor Who Superfan Spends Thousands Transforming Garden Shed Into Life-Sized TARDIS

A Doctor Who superfan has spent thousands of pounds transforming his garden shed into a life-sized TARDIS.

Paul Foden, 44, is obsessed with the Time Lord and has previous made models of a Dalek and the robotic dog K9.

But his latest project is the biggest of all after he decided to re-create the hit sci-fi show’s famous blue time machine.

Handyman Paul spent almost 12 months working on the 12ft (3.6m) tall Tardis which now has pride of place in his back garden.

Today (Mon) he said: “I’ve been working on it for nearly a year and I’m just adding the last few details.

“I watch Doctor Who and I thought the Tardis would be interesting to build so I decided to have a go.

“It’s about passing time more than anything else.

“I’m proud because when I first started it I didn’t think it would turn out this well.

“I kept doing bits and bobs and it just came together.

I have watched it for a long time now from the old series to the new series.

“Previously I have built a Cyberman and a Dalek but this is the biggest thing I’ve built so far.”

Incredibly, Paul managed to build the Tardis, which comes complete with sound effects, a full control panel and electric lighting, just by looking a photos online.

The outer structure is made from a hexagonal shed and the roof is fiberglass to keep it water-tight.

Paul, who lives in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., added: “I had a look at a couple of pictures online and that was it, I went for it.

“I built all the components and the control panel. I only bought two accessories for it.

“I have always managed to build different things but this has been the biggest project.”

Paul, who works for a property company, received praise from fellow Doctor Who fans after he uploaded a video of the interior of his Tardis on YouTube.

His teenage son Lee is also a big fan and neighbours have even been dropping in to take a look at the time machine.

Paul said: “It’s become a small tourist attraction.”

Lee, 18, added: “It’s quite amazing because it’s not the sort of thing you see every day.

“He’s brilliant at building things and spends all his spare time doing it.

“If you have a photo of the real control panel you can hardly tell the difference, the detail is bob-on.”

Category: News