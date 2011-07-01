Dog allergic to grass gets specially made boots

A beloved pet Jack Russell Terrier has to be dressed in specially made boots for walkies to protect his delicate paws because he is allergic – to GRASS.

Long-suffering eight-year-old Jaxs suffers a painful reaction if he comes into contact with even a single blade of grass.

The allergy causes huge clumps of fur to fall out and leaves Jaxs suffering huge sores on his sensitive paws.

But Jaxs’ life was transformed after a local vet suggested his owner Maria Domanic fit him out in ‘doggy boots’.

Retired care worker Maria, 59, from Kingsbridge, Devon, said: ”He absolutely loves the boots. Initially he was a little tentative but over time he’s become very protective of them.

”I never really put two and two together with the allergy.

”One day, I took him to the vets and had him tested, which showed he was allergic to grass, as well as milk, protein and oats.

”He’s so happy to finally be able to run around the field with other dogs.

”the allergy proves very painful for him and he would sometimes gnaw at his paws after walks.”

Little Jaxs has become so attached to the boots, which are made of canvas and attached using velcro, that he even picks them up in his mouth before walkies.

But she admits she does get some odd looks and comments from fellow dog walkers.

Maria, who has had Jaxs since a pup, added: ”As soon as I got the lead he runs off and gets his boots and if another dog comes round or anyone tries to pick them up he will run off and protect them.

”He even sleeps with them in his basket. I’ve had a few people make some odd comments branding me ‘cruel’ and ‘disgusting’ for dressing him up in clothes.

”I have to explain it’s for his own good and not some fashion statement I’m trying to make.”

Category: News