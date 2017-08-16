Dog Causes A Stir When She Picked Up A Dummy On Her Daily Walk

A grandad was left dumb-founded by all the attention he was receiving as he walked his dog through town – as it had picked up a DUMMY on its daily walk.

Puzzled David Pressler could not understand why folk were laughing, pointing and taking pictures of himself and puppy Bella.

That was until he looked down and saw that the little Shih Tzu had picked up a baby’s dummy and was walking round with it in her mouth.

The incident happened in Leyland town centre, Lancs., to the amusement of onlookers.

Pensioner David, 79, likes a bet and walked into Ladbrokes with Bella where staff member Maggie Yates took these photographs.

David said: “They were all laughing at me – I thought ‘are my flies open, or something?’ I’d never noticed this dummy, with having a long lead she was well in front of me – I couldn’t see.

“It was all the way through Leyland, I’d been walking for about half an hour.

“She’s a beggar for picking things up. She wouldn’t part with it. It took me a long time to get it off her.”

