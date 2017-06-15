Dog Charity Appealing For Someone To House A Dog That Only Understands POLISH

An animal charity is appealing for a bilingual owner to give a rescue dog a home – because it only understands commands in POLISH.

Caleb, a four-year-old German Shepherd, was thought to be “untrainable” because it would not follow basic commands in English.

But Dogs Trust Kenilworth discovered Caleb previously had Polish owners and training sessions revealed the mutt could only understand the Eastern European language.

Caleb was given to the trust three months ago after its previous owners were no longer able to care for it.

Polish-born Mariusz Budz, who was adopting another dog at the centre in Warwickshire, was asked to spend time with Caleb.

A remarkable video showed Caleb obeying several commands, like ‘sit’ and ‘stay’ in Polish, but completely ignoring them in English.

Caleb has started to learn some basic commands in English, but the trust are hoping someone who speaks the language will adopt him.

The trust have said that Caleb could live with older teenagers aged 14 years or above but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Sandra Foulds, Rehoming Centre Manager at the trust, said: “When Caleb first arrived, we thought that his lack of response to training commands was due to a change in his environment and him adjusting to life in kennels.

“But once we figured out it was the language barrier holding him back, there’s no stopping him when he’s being spoken to in Polish and he’s really keen to show off his tricks.

“Caleb is an adorable boy and loves toys. He enjoys the company of people and will happily play with you if you have a ball.

“Like all our dogs when they become ready to find new families, we want Caleb to go to a loving home – although in this case, it would be a bonus if they can speak Polish.

“We have started saying commands in English to try and teach Caleb to recognise words like ‘sit’ and ‘stay’ but it is taking time.

“We repeat the commands but Caleb is much more comfortable following instructions in Polish.”

Anyone wishing to offer Caleb a new home can call the Rehoming Centre on 0300 303 0292.

TEACH YOUR DOG POLISH

1. Sit – Siad

2. Heel – Noga

3. Lie down – Poloz sie

4. Stay – Zostac

5. Roll over – Przejedz

6. Good dog – Dobry pies

7. Drop it – Rzuc to

8. Leave it – Zostaw to

9. Fetch – Aport

10. Down – Na dol

