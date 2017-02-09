Dog lovers are in for a treat!

The Canine Community is the new pup on the block. A beautifully presented site whether on desktop, tablet or smartphone.

The easy to use website offers a powerful a geo directory for global use where dog professionals can list their services free of charge along with canine event’s organisers.

A Questions and Answers forum allowing doggy discussion which is open to all.

Visitors can leave their paw print in the form of user upload image galleries and with news stories, videos and shopping links The Canine Community is sure to get tails wagging.

Category: Blog, Business