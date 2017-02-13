Dog Lucky To Be Alive After Chomping Down On Razor Sharp Fishing Hooks

A devastated dog owner has slammed fishermen after her poorly pooch almost died after swallowing a pair of razor sharp fishing HOOKS.

Jojo Denton, 46, was left horrified after taking her black Labrador Jake for routine walkies on a quiet beach.

But the journey turned sour after the dog lover’s 11-year-old pooch located some disregarded baited fishing tackle lying on the sand and ate it.

Despite attempts by pet owner Jojo to get them out of Jake’s throat he swallowed them so she called the vets immediately, worrying the deadly hooks could have punctured his stomach.

She has now warned fellow dog walkers to be vigilant and blasted the fishermen who leave their fishing lines lying around.

Jojo, of New Waltham, North East Lincs., said: “I was absolutely terrified – I didn’t know what to do for the best.

“It was just a frightening experience and all sorts were going through my mind and I just want those responsible to be more careful.

“They just need to take more responsibility and care with what they are leaving behind.”

She added: “My dogs are my life, they make me smile everyday and they are everything to me – they are the children I never had.”

Jojo had embarked on a walk between the Humber Mouth Yacht Club and the car park on Anthony’s Road, in Cleethorpes, North East Lincs., last Sunday (Feb 5).

She had been walking her two dogs with a friend along the beach in the afternoon when Jake broke free – and saw him “bobbing his head up and down” in the distance.

When she arrived she found her dog was choking and a piece of fishing wire was hanging out of his mouth.

Jojo managed to get her dog a quarter of a mile back to the car park with the hooks still lodged in Jake’s throat,

But before she could think what to do next, Jake had swallowed two hooks and she urgently rang Eastfield Vets in North Thoresby, North East Lincs.

The dog was immediately sedated and an x-ray showed the two hooks had made their way into his stomach so an urgent operation was carried out.

Jojo said: “He was very lucky it hadn’t punctured his stomach – if it hadn’t have been Jake it would have been another dog.

“The hooks were razor sharp and they were piercing my skin when I tried to get them out on the beach – it was a horrific situation.”

Adding: “I would urge other dog walkers around there to be vigilant – it was a near fatal experience.”

Jake is now on a course of antibiotics and must have his food hydrolyzed as recovers from the incident.

