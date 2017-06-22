Dozens Of Schoolboys Turn Up In Skirts To Protest ‘No Shorts’ Policy

Dozens of schoolboys were preparing for a dressing down today after around 50 wore skirts to school in protest at a ‘no shorts’ policy.

The teens – aged from Years 7 to 11 – formed a mass protest the day after five boys wore skirts on the hottest day of the year.

Parents have criticised the ‘inflexible’ uniform policy at ISCA College in Exeter, Devon, which insists that boys wear long trousers despite the heat.

The five boys who wore skirts on Wednesday escaped punishment and dozens decided to follow suit today.

Some were seen borrowing skirts off girls near the school.

Teen Josh Baxter said: “I wore a skirt yesterday and was told to take it off because I had hairy legs.”

Another boy added: “I liked wearing it yesterday. it was a nice breeze.”

Claire Reeves, 30, had criticised the school for allowing girls to wear skirts but boys were forced to remain in long trousers.

She said: “The girls are allowed to wear skirts all year round so I think it’s completely unfair that the boys can’t wear shorts.

“Boys just don’t have the option and I am just really concerned about how the heat is going to affect him.”

Another mum with a 14 year-old son at the school said: “My son wanted to wear shorts but was told he would be put in the isolation room for the rest of the week.

“The head teacher told them ‘Well you can wear a skirt if you like’ but I think she was being sarcastic.

“However, children tend to take you literally and so five boys turned up in skirts – and because she told them it was OK there was nothing she could do as long as they are school skirts.

“One of the five boys did get in trouble – because it was too short.”

She added: “Children also don’t like injustice.

“The boys see the women teachers in sandals and nice cool skirts and tops while they are wearing long trousers and shoes and the older boys have to wear blazers.

“They just think it’s unfair that they can’t wear shorts in this heat.

“They are doing this to cool down – but also to protest because they don’t feel they have been listened to.”

Headteacher Miss Aimee Mitchell said they are considering revising the school uniform policy.

She said: “We recognise that the last few days have been exceptionally hot and we are doing our utmost to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible.

“Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families.

“However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future.”

Fellow pupils later reported that many of the boys who turned up in skirts had been put in isolation by the school.

Some of the lads bought pink razors and shaved their legs on the way to school after one was told by a teacher to remove his skirt the previous day because his legs were ‘too hairy’.

A group of boys met and changed into the uniform skirts – tartan kilts – on their way to school.

Thousands voiced support of the lads online as news of their protest spread.

The mother of the boy who organised the protest said she was “very proud” of him.

Claire Lambeth, 43, said her son Ryan, 15, came up with the idea to wear skirts after Monday’s heatwave.

“Ryan came home the day before he wore the skirt and complained about it being really, really hot at school,” said the mother-of-two.

“He came home and said it was unbearable. I spoke to a teacher to ask about shorts and she said it was school policy. I asked if they have air conditioning and they don’t.

“I did say that this was exceptional weather but they were having none of it. If girls can wear skirts, why can’t boys wear shorts?

“Ryan came up with the idea of wearing a skirt and that evening we borrowed a skirt off a girl’s mum. He wore it the next day – as did five other boys.

“This morning there were about 50 to 60 of them all in skirts. I didn’t expect it to take off like that.

“I expected Ryan to be put in isolation but he hasn’t.”

Claire, a supervisor at a caravan park, added: “The school is being silly really – this is exceptional weather.

“I was very proud of Ryan. I think it was a great idea.”

The skirt protest was praised on social media.

Trey Stokes tweeted: “Great idea guys on the skirts stay cool.”

Tracy Hallam added: “Good on them why can’t they wear shorts?”

And user Charmayne added: “Love it, ridiculous uniform policy in the heat we’ve just had. Good on them for making a stand.”

Head teacher Aimee Mitchell said: “We recognise that the last few days have been exceptionally hot and we are doing our utmost to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible.

“Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families.

“However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future.”

Category: News