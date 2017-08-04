Dozens Of Travellers Breach 2ft-Deep Trench To Set Up Camp Next To Millionaires’ Row

August 4, 2017 | by | 0 Comments

A group of about 30 travellers caravans and their horses, have set up camp near a leafy millionaires row in Solihull, near Birmingham. A group of travellers have set up camp near a leafy 'millionaires row' - for the second time this year. See NTI story NTIGYPSY. Around 20 caravans have parked up, even though the local council dug up trenches to try and deter travellers from returning. Residents in Solihull say the travellers parked just off wealthy Streetsbrook Road and Woodside Way earlier this week. Council workers dug a trench on the land a few weeks ago to try prevent travellers, after a convoy camped up in May. But the group squeezed through the area left unbarricaded for the pathway and have reportedly churned up grass because of heavy rain.

Dozens of travellers have set up camp just yards away from a leafy millionaires’ row – despite a TRENCH being built around the site.

A convoy of around 30 caravans descended on the land just in Solihull, West Mids., – where properties routinely sell for more than £1 million.

Catapult-wielding children have since been seen threatening passers-by with rocks, and travellers have also been spotted urinating in nearby hedges.

The travellers negotiated a 2ft-deep trench to access the large field when they pitched up on Monday (31/7), and have caused havoc by letting their six horses roam freely.

The trench was dug up by council workers just last month after the same field had been plagued by caravans in May.

Residents living on the streets just off the large field – which are lined with Jaguars and Mercedes – reacted with horror to the invasion.

SWNS_SOLIHULL_GYPSIES_01

SWNS_SOLIHULL_GYPSIES_30One local resident, who lives in Streetsbrook Road, said: “They moved there on Monday night after being moved on from Bentley Heath where they were throwing rocks at passers by.

“The council needs to be shamed into action as they are useless at dealing with the problem.

“The travellers were there in May, were moved on and now they are back again. More arrived last night, probably even more today.

“Birmingham council knows how to deal with this by getting long injunctions to protect their parks.

“I live on Streetsbrook road and I’m not happy to continue paying my council tax when the council can’t even stop this.”

Trenches that were dug to prevent the travellers from entering the land.

Trenches that were dug to prevent the travellers from entering the land.

SWNS_SOLIHULL_GYPSIES_14

Another resident added: “It is ridiculous, we have only just seen the last round of these travellers leaving, only to be blighted by another round.

“The numbers have increased this time and a horse has even been seen grazing on the parkland.”

A spokeswoman for Solihull Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment on land off Streetsbrook Road and working alongside Solihull Police, we are undertaking the necessary legal actions to move them on as quickly as possible.”

“To support our evidence gathering it is very important that as many local residents as possible report any anti-social or criminal behaviour to the police by calling 101.

“This helps build a picture of the situation for the court to consider when we present our case to them.”

Category: News

Add your comment

Libellous and abusive comments are not allowed. Please read our House Rules

For information about privacy and cookies please read our Privacy Policy

«