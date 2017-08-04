Dozens Of Travellers Breach 2ft-Deep Trench To Set Up Camp Next To Millionaires’ Row

Dozens of travellers have set up camp just yards away from a leafy millionaires’ row – despite a TRENCH being built around the site.

A convoy of around 30 caravans descended on the land just in Solihull, West Mids., – where properties routinely sell for more than £1 million.

Catapult-wielding children have since been seen threatening passers-by with rocks, and travellers have also been spotted urinating in nearby hedges.

The travellers negotiated a 2ft-deep trench to access the large field when they pitched up on Monday (31/7), and have caused havoc by letting their six horses roam freely.

The trench was dug up by council workers just last month after the same field had been plagued by caravans in May.

Residents living on the streets just off the large field – which are lined with Jaguars and Mercedes – reacted with horror to the invasion.

One local resident, who lives in Streetsbrook Road, said: “They moved there on Monday night after being moved on from Bentley Heath where they were throwing rocks at passers by.

“The council needs to be shamed into action as they are useless at dealing with the problem.

“The travellers were there in May, were moved on and now they are back again. More arrived last night, probably even more today.

“Birmingham council knows how to deal with this by getting long injunctions to protect their parks.

“I live on Streetsbrook road and I’m not happy to continue paying my council tax when the council can’t even stop this.”

Another resident added: “It is ridiculous, we have only just seen the last round of these travellers leaving, only to be blighted by another round.

“The numbers have increased this time and a horse has even been seen grazing on the parkland.”

A spokeswoman for Solihull Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment on land off Streetsbrook Road and working alongside Solihull Police, we are undertaking the necessary legal actions to move them on as quickly as possible.”

“To support our evidence gathering it is very important that as many local residents as possible report any anti-social or criminal behaviour to the police by calling 101.

“This helps build a picture of the situation for the court to consider when we present our case to them.”

