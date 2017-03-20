Drunken Hen Party Reveller Picks Fight With Bride To Be In Front Of Fellow Plane Passengers

This is the moment a witness says she caught a “boozed up” hen party reveller having a drunken row with a bride-to-be – on a FLIGHT.

Families on the 6am flight to from Gatwick to Tenerife said the “lairy” hen party member was knocking back spirits and mixers during the four-hour journey.

But an hour from landing, passengers said the woman with short blonde hair picked a fight with the bride-to-be and refused to take her seat on the Norwegian Air flight.

Onlookers said the woman – who was wearing a ‘hen do’ t-shirt – was asked to sit down by a female air steward and apparently “pushed” her.

The police were called when the plane landed, and her passport was confiscated in front of her mortified pals, one passenger said.

A 24-year-old Brit who was on the flight, said: “It was just the one woman who was causing the trouble.

“Initially she was having banter with people but that quickly changed and ended up with her leaning over the seats shouting in the face of the woman who looked like the bride-to-be.

“She was shouting and screaming and refusing to sit down, but it was all one way.

“The air hostess came over and asked her to calm down and put her hand on her shouter and she pushed her and refused to sit down.

“The hostess said ‘that’s assault’ but it didn’t stop her and she kept shouting.

“That was when they called the police.

“They came on the flight and everyone ahead of her got off, and then she came to the front and they took her passport.

“She was the only one who was arrested, I believe.”

The video, taken on a mobile phone, shows the bridal party split between the two sides of the plane.

It appears as though the rest of the bridal party are trying to get her to calm down, while she continues to shout and try and lean past the air steward.

The flight from London Gatwick to Tenerife took off at around 6am on Thursday.

It is alleged the woman became disruptive shortly before landing, onlookers said.

A spokesperson for firm Norwegian said: “We can confirm that due to disruptive behaviour from a passenger on this morning’s flight from London Gatwick to Tenerife, the police were called who removed the passenger upon landing.

“Our customers and crew deserve to enjoy their flight without any disruption and while these incidents are rare, we will not tolerate any disruptive behaviour on board.”

Category: News