Duckling Which Fell Down Drain Saved After Rescuers Play Quack Noises

A hapless duckling which fell down a drain was found by rescuers who played quacking noises to help it find its way out.

The bizarre rescue took place after a member of the public raised the alarm after hearing noises coming from an underground pipe and called the RSPCA.

The RSPCA and fire crews were sent to the scene in Amington Industrial Estate, Tamworth, Staffs., on Tuesday (18/7) but were unable to reach the stranded bird.

Eventually a worker from drain company DynoRod opened a manhole cover and played duck noises which he downloaded from YouTube.

Incredibly, the duckling was able to follow the sounds and waddled out to freedom.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Cat Strawford said: “The poor duckling had fallen down a drain and as a result had got himself stuck in underground pipes.

“He was so far within the pipes that I could hear him but sadly I was unable to see or reach him.

“We contacted the drain company DynoRod and a workman opened a manhole further up the road for me.

“There was still no way we were able to reach the duckling so I decided to bring up some duck noises from YouTube on my phone and played them down the pipes.

“We were running out of options so it seemed to be the best thing to do.

“The sound must have echoed all the way down the pipes, and next thing I know the duckling came running out and I caught him with my net.

“It was such a good rescue as we all pulled together – and it had such a lovely happy ending.”

The duckling is now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, in Cheshire.

Category: News