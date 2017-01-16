Dying Mum Able To Fulfil Bucket List Wish To See The Northern lights Thanks To Generous Donations

A mum-of-four given just months to live will be able to fulfill her bucket list wish to see the Northern Lights thanks to generous donations.

Joy Attwood, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago before being given the all-clear.

But after collapsing at her brother’s wedding, doctors discovered the cancer had returned and she was told in October last year that she had just months left.

Her devastated family set up a fundraising page to cover the costs of her funeral and to raise enough money so the Wawne mother could achieve her lifelong dream of taking her children to see the Northern Lights in Scotland.

And less than two weeks after posting online, more than £3,000 has been raised.

Mrs Attwood, who is on a permanent oxygen supply, said she was overwhelmed by the donations.

She said: “I was so surprised at how generous people have been.

“I can’t believe how in such a short time from it going on the fundraising page to the article going in and to now how quickly it has gone up.

“It has shot up and I can’t believe it. I’m a little bit overwhelmed at how generous people are. I didn’t realise I had so many friends as well.”

The donations included one of Mrs Attwood’s friends matching every donation made over a six-hour period, and a local cancer support group donating £150.

Mrs Attwood, whose youngest child is 15, says it is a big relief to have money sorted for her family.

“I can say that the funeral has been taken care of,” she said.

“With all the money which has been fundraised it is a massive weight off my mind. It’s amazing.

“We are going to be able to go to Scotland now with the money and we are hoping to go for the February half-term so that the girl’s don’t miss out on any school or college.

“We are all overwhelmed. There’s been a few tears from my husband as well. It just shows there are still some good people out there.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search Joy (Hagyard) Attwood.

