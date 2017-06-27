E-Commerce Retailer Happy Beds Unveils Innovative New Features with Website Launch

Happy Beds, the Manchester-based online retailer has this week launched the website that will continue its consistent growth into one of the UK’s leading bed brands.

The e-commerce bed and mattress business was launched in 2010 and quickly saw a regular turnover of £3m per annum, all without any outside investment and in the face of big brand competitors such as Dreams and Bensons for Beds.

Cardiff-based developer Elevate Web designed the site with usability in mind. The company, which has worked with brands such as Peacocks, Go Outdoors and Jane Norman, worked in connection with Liberty Marketing, a digital marketing agency best recognised for its work with Not On the High Street and Benefit Cosmetics.

The new site introduces a wave of innovative features such as the aforementioned bespoke bed builder tool. The tool allows customers to design their own bespoke divan bed, using adjustable colour controls, sizes and various headboard styles. As the choices are made, the image of the bed then adapts to meet the customer’s vision.

Mattress tension adjusters are also included on the site’s product pages, which, similar to the bespoke bed builder, allow users to choose their mattress based upon their personal preferences.

Alongside the new features, the site also features ‘The Comfort Zone’, where customers can find advice and insights from the store’s in house Sleep Specialist, Joy Richards.

Business owner Rex has full confidence in the site’s abilities to build upon the continuous growth of the brand, stating that:

“We wanted to create an ‘in-store’ experience online. Buying a bed is such a personal, important purchase that it’s important to give customers as much information as possible.

The Bed Builder and the Mattress Tension guides give shoppers a more interactive experience than they could get on any other eCommerce store, which is really exciting. It’s often said that beds and mattresses must be tested in person before being bought, but I think the levels of detail on our new site disproves that.

I’m so proud of the progress that our team has made in such a short space of time. We’re ambitious and we want to take the brand to the next level, and this new website will help us do just that.”

Category: Business