Early day motion urges housing associations to

A Liverpool-based company’s efforts to use technology to improve gas safety in homes across the UK have been recognised in Parliament, as new research reveals the safety of millions of Britons is still being put at risk.

George Howarth MP has tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) praising Gas Tag Ltd and calling on landlords and social housing providers to support the “life-saving initiative”.

The company’s innovation allows engineers to sign-in by touching their mobile against a special tag when they visit a registered property, providing the landlord with geo-tagged, time-stamped and photo-verified evidence of all work carried out.

It’s the first real-time system to monitor gas safety in homes and means landlords can access real-time KPI-driven monitoring to ensure their tenants are safe.

The EDM “commends Gas Tag Ltd for its work to improve the safety and wellbeing of tenants” and calls on private and public sector organisations involved in procuring safety systems to “use their best endeavours to ensure they are sourced from UK businesses such as Gas Tag Ltd.” The EDM can be read in full here.

The support from Mr Howard (Labour, Knowsley) comes as new research by the Gas Safe Register has revealed that almost five million people across the UK are putting themselves at risk from carbon monoxide poisoning, gas leaks, fires and explosions by employing illegal gas engineers who aren’t properly qualified. 1

The innovative technology has also drawn praise from the Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Carbon Monoxide Group (APPCOG) Barry Sheerman MP, who said: “This is the most significant quantum leap in domestic gas safety compliance in 20 years. It is refreshing to see a start-up begin with a clean slate and use the latest technologies to deliver a product that could help protect hundreds of thousands of families across the UK and ensure competent gas safe registered engineers undertake the work in customers’ homes.”

Paul Durose, co-founder and CEO of Gas Tag Ltd, said: “We set out in 2014 with a single minded goal to save people from the dangers of rogue gas fitters and revolutionise the industry. This latest research reveals just how important gas safety is.

“We are pleased that our work has been recognised by George Howarth and a number of cross-party MPs who appreciate our determination to improve gas safety in homes across the UK.”

