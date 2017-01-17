Electrician Who Lost Both Arms And A Leg In An Accident Is Awake – And Catching Up On Football

A scaffolder who lost both his arms and a leg after suffering an electric shock at work is awake – and has even been catching up on football.

Dad-of-two Jamie Mines, 33, is fighting for his life after the incident while working on a five-metre scaffolding rig.

Jamie originally had one leg and an arm amputated but his other arm had to be removed and he has also lost the toes on his remaining leg.

The father to two five-month-old twin girls remained in an induced coma but over the past few days he has been off his ventilator and awake for short times.

A campaign to raise money for Jamie has also been boosted with a video – from boxer Joe Calzaghe.

Jamie, of Swindon, Wilts, a football fanatic, has even been watching games to catch up on his favourite sport.

But friend Ian Kennedy said that Jamie still has some way to go before he can come out.

He added: “It’s great to have some positive news to share.”

Jamie’s brother Ben also provided a condition update the other day, saying: “Jamie is still in intensive care where they are continuing to monitor the effects of the burns on his body.

“The medical team are impressed with his progress, but continually remind us that we do not yet know what the full outcome will be. He is definitely fighting hard.

“Thank you to everyone for the amazing support, care and fund raising efforts.”

A fundraising drive to help support Jamie and his family when he leaves hospital has been in full throttle.

A Go Fund Me page set up by good friend, Ian, has so far raised over £66,000 of its £100,000 target.

And a special event, entitled Jamie Mines Football Fundraiser, which is set to take place in March, hopes to add several thousand to this target too.

An auction and raffle will be a part of the event and former two-weight world-champion Joe Calzaghe has donated of a pair of signed boxing gloves to the cause.

He also recorded a video message.

In it he says: “Hi everyone, I’m Joe Calzaghe former world champion. We’re all here to raise money for Jamie Mines who had a terrible accident.

“So I’m donating a pair of signed boxing gloves and boxing shorts to raise money for Jamie for a great cause. So, everybody dig deep, give all you can, and God bless.”

On Saturday, Frome Rugby Club raised £4,700 to be put towards the fund.

Jamie’s girlfriend Harley Ware, 25, said: “A massive thank you to everyone has donated. We can already buy Jamie a prosthetic arm and hand.

“The money will be used for any treatments Jamie needs such as prosthetics and help with day to day life.”

Jamie is father to two twin daughters, Isabella and Savannah, and Harley is showing them photos of their dad every day.

She said: “They kick with excitement with wide eyes, they’re probably wondering where Daddy has gone.”

If you would like to donate towards Jamie’s fund please visit https://www.gofundme.com/raising-money-for-jamie-mines

