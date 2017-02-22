Elephants Give Themselves Refreshing Dust Bath In Amazing Pictures In India’s National Park

These super-cute photos show a herd of wild elephants having a bath – by spraying themselves with DIRT.

The gentle giants were spotted by wildlife photographer Prakhar Krishnan on a trip to Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, India.

Dedicated Mr Krishnan camped out in the grass and used a long lens to capture the animals during their most intimate moments without disturbing them.

He said: “We were alerted by the sound of trumpeting of elephants coming from deep inside the forest.

“That the trumpeting was interrupted by a loud roar of the tigers.

“We literally jumped in joy and stood over our seats.

“We started to look towards the forest, hoping to witness some action.

“Soon the roar died down and the elephants started coming out of the dense forest area towards the watering hole.

“The entire group gathered over there and started the party that included feasting on vegetation and bathing and finally the alpha tusker arrived at the scene.

“While the most of the herd was busy feasting on vegetation or playing in the water, the leader of the herd started sand-bathing.

“He sucked sand into his trunk and sprayed it back on his body.

“Soon he was joined by a female and then by the entire herd in the playful sand bathing.”

Category: News, Pictures