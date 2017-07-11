Europe’s Oldest Common Seal Called ‘Babyface’ Celebrates 39th Birthday – With A Fish Cake

Europe’s oldest common seal has celebrated his 39th birthday – with a special fishcake.

Babyface the seal enjoyed the icy treat during a party held for him at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The cake was made from layers of ice with natural food colouring, as well as sprat and mackerel for a tasty treat as it melts.

Natalie Dyer, animal care assistant and Babyface’s primary trainer said: “Babyface is the nicest seal in the world and no one deserves a birthday party more than him.

“Initially Babyface was quite timid, but we have really built a strong bond over the last two years and our mutual trust has definitely aided his husbandry training.

“Last year he learned how to enter his transport cage and this year he has learned to return to the pool on command and is working on showing his teeth for oral examinations. He’s still pretty sharp for his age.”

Babyface joined the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in September 2010 after spending 26 years at Colchester Zoo in Essex.

The team at the sanctuary are applying for Babyface to hold a Guinness World Records title for the oldest common seal in captivity in the UK.

Common seals live can live up to the age of 40 in very rare cases. The average age is between 15-20.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary holds the current Guinness World Records title for the longest living male grey seal and are hoping for second title with Babyface.

For birthday entertainment, Amanda Tsubota, a member of the entertainments team and also a previous American Idol contestant, sang Happy Birthday to him on Monday.

The lucky animal will have a special birthday weekend on Saturday where visitors will see him get fed special treats.

