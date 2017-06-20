Family Left Baffled After Their Cat Made An 80 Mile Round Trip To The Vets After Getting Injured

A family have been left baffled after their pet cat made a mystery 80 mile round trip to a vets.

Wandering Sooty somehow made his way across two counties before returning home – all within 24 hours.

Owner Suzanne Hames first noticed something amiss when the three-year-old failed to appear for his dinner last Friday night.

He returned the following afternoon with a chunk missing from above his eye and wearing a new collar with an instruction to call a vet.

Suzanne called the number and was shocked to discover that Sooty had been to Pelyn Vets in St Austell, Cornwall – 40 miles from their home in Plymouth, Devon.

He was treated for the wound above his eye and given a 10 day course of antibiotics after being taken there by an unidentified woman.

But somehow he managed to get back home and Suzanne has no idea how he did it.

Suzanne, 42, a full time carer, said: “I thought it was a bit odd when he wasn’t around for his dinner on Friday as he’s usually home for around 5pm.

“We were getting concerned but on Saturday afternoon he strolled in happily with a blue collar on which had a note to call the vets.

“They were based in St Austell and all they could tell me because of data protection was that Sooty had been taken in by a woman for treatment.

“He does love cars and always jumps into mine – so maybe he just got into a random car.

“I think he must have been in a fight as he has a chunk missing above his left eye.

“It’s unbelievable really, and I’d love to get to the bottom of the story about how he got there and back.”

