Family Made Violently Ill After KFC Serve Them Raw And Bloody Chicken

A family’s takeaway treat turned into a nightmare after KFC served raw and bloodied chicken – making them violently ill.

Shocked Susan Hamm, 65, had taken a rare trip to the takeawy on Monday.

Miss Hamm, who lives with grandsons James, 16, and Tyler, nine, bought a 10-piece family feast – but upon inspection noticed it was very bloody.

“I’ve seen pink chicken before but this was just bloody,” said Mrs Hamm, from Plymouth, Devon. I mean it wasn’t just mildly under-cooked.

“We were busy packing because we are moving house. I picked up a late lunch and came home and put it on plates.

“I’m a bit of a picker with my food so was pulling the chicken apart. I saw all the red and shrieked. I let the kids know and stopped them from eating it.”

The family, from Plymouth, Devon, woke up the next morning after their “rare” treat, with stomach pains, cramps and diarrhoea.

Miss Hamm said she wants to make others aware of what happened as it could have had worse repercussions.

“I’ve worked in catering and I’ve seen pink chicken before,” she said.

“I’m just glad we didn’t eat any more.”

Miss Hamm, was most anxious for James, who has Hirschprungs Disease which has resulted in him having only half of his bowel.

If he were to get food poisoning, he could be hospitalised.

The manager of the branch in Crownhill, Plymouth, spoke with the Mrs Hamm about her concerns and she claims he told her he was confident in the hygiene of their establishment.

Mrs Hamm said she has been invited to look around kitchen and that the manager has since checked their equipment and everything is OK.

KFC Crownhill have asked to see the chicken that the family received and Mrs Hamm has contacted Plymouth Health Department for comment.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We’re very surprised to see this, as we have strict procedures in place to ensure the quality and safety of our food.

“We’ve also not received any other similar customer complaints, making this very unusual.”

The spokesperson added: “That said, we’re really sorry for Sue’s experience, so have been in touch with her and are investigating this urgently.

“We’d like to reassure customers that our Crownhill restaurant has the best possible five-star food hygiene rating from the Environmental Health Office.”

Miss Hamm added: “I’m never going back to KFC, that’s for sure.”

