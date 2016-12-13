Family Of 98-Year-Old Grandmother Claim She Was Beaten By Care Home Staff – Who Blamed Bruises On Medication She Doesn’t Take

Care home bosses are investigating claims a 98-year-old great grandmother was left severely bruised by private care home workers.

Bed-bound Florence Jarratt told relatives she was “given a good hiding” after dark bruises appeared on both her arms, nose, right eye and cheek.

Her family were told the £1,000-a-week BUPA care home insist the markings were caused by blood thinners.

However the OAP’s family say she does not take any medication that causes such side effects.

The allegations are against staff at the St Christopher’s Nursing Home in Hatfield, Herts.

Mrs Jarratt’s granddaughter Ellie Stockbridge, 22, said: “She was in such a bad way.

“Her nose even looked like it was broken and the bruises on her arms were horrific.

“My nan told her sister-in-law that one of the women had ‘given her a good hiding’ and when I raised it with Bupa they said ‘these things happen’.

“When I thought about it I realised she wasn’t even on Warfarin, it is obviously a cover up because bruises like that do not just appear.

“My nan is bed bound so I think they have tried to give us a cover up story.”

Ellie, who works as a social worker, also claims she consulted a doctor who she said told her the bruises were matching and “had been done by force”.

They have since contacted the local safe guarding team who have carried out an investigation into the alleged events of October 21.

They found only one care worker was working on the night in question.

Ellie, of Potters Bar, Herts., said: “Bupa wouldn’t get rid of her (care worker), but promised that she would be sent on a training course and she wouldn’t be dealing with my grandmother again.

“We are paying £1,000 a week for my nan to be cared for and it is not happening.

“My nan won’t mention anything to us as she knows we are quite vocal, not in a way that we are rude, but she knows we would raise it further.

“I just want to make people aware of the care home itself. There are some really brilliant carers in there but it just seems to be the management and the worker they recruited.

“You think your family are going to be safe in there and it was such a big deal for us to to take her there in the first place.”

Former biscuit factory worker Mrs Jarratt has been looked after at the care home since July after her family, who she had lived with, struggled to cope with her medical needs.

The grandmother-of-eight lost her husband of 70-years, Thomas, 96, to old age just over a year ago.

Her family decided it would be best for Mrs Jarratt to go into a care home as she had become bed bound and incontinent.

Ellie said: “She’s just amazing and she has been another mother to all of us. It’s only been the last couple of years where she hasn’t been able to cope by herself.”

Mrs Jarratt was born one week before the end of World War One and worked in a biscuit factory as well as in a shop during her following years.

She then met her husband after he had served in India in World War Two.

Sarah Melia, Director of Midlands and East for Bupa Care Services, said: “We are investigating these concerns.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our priority.”

A spokeswoman for the Care Quality Commission said: “We are aware of an incident concerning St Christopher’s Nursing Home in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

“We have been informed that this has been referred to the local authority which takes the lead with regard to any safeguarding matters.

“We are in touch with the provider and the local authority and continue to monitor the home closely. This will include further unannounced inspections.”

Hertfordshire Police are not currently involved in the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We are aware of this case and are looking into any safeguarding concerns.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

