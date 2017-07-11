Family Of Tragic Schoolgirl Killed In Minibus Crash Pay Tribute To Their “Beautiful” Daughter

The family of a 14-year-old ballerina who died when the minibus she was travelling in was hit by a bin lorry have paid tribute to their “beautiful” daughter and twin.

Holly Brown was killed instantly when the 12-ton truck ploughed into the side of the minibus on a dual carriageway.

Holly was one of 21 teenagers on an art trip with three teachers on Friday (7/7) morning when the lorry ran into their 29-seat Mercedes bus.

The group, from John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffs., were heading to Birmingham Botanical Gardens when the the crash happened on the A38 in nearby Castle Vale at 9am.

Another teenage girl went to hospital with minor injuries and several others had cuts and bruises.

Holly’s parents, mum Sari, 50, and dad Martin, 48, along with her twin sister Emma, from Branston, Staffs., paid tribute to the talented schoolgirl who dreamed of being a ballerina.

In a statement, issued on behalf of West Midlands Police, they said: “Holly, our beautiful daughter and twin sister to Emma, we are so proud of what you achieved.

“You grasped every opportunity that life presented to you, displaying so much passion, enthusiasm and determination in pursuit of your dreams.

“All this without forgetting to care about people, being there for others and having time for those that needed it.

“We will miss you so much but you will always be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers.

“Love Mum, Dad and Emma xxx”

No arrests have been made while police investigate the cause of the crash and whether the pupils were wearing seatbelts.

