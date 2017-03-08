Father Gutted To Hear Outcome Of Daughter’s Inquest On FACEBOOK After Coroner Moved Date Without His Knowledge

A father says he was forced to read details of his daughter’s death on FACEBOOK after a coroner moved the date of her inquest and didn’t tell him.

David Wilson had waited four months for answers into the death of Melanie Wilson who was found in a garden at an unoccupied property in Sutton, Notts.

So David said it was “horrible” to see a post on social media that said his daughter died after taking antidepressant and insomnia medication.

A friend of the family said not being informed was like “a kick in the teeth”.

The hearing was planned to take place on March 7 – but was brought forward to February 27 in a blunder which saw no family attend the inquest opening.

However the inquest was covered by a local paper, which meant details were in the public domain.

Speaking about the mix-up, David said: “It would have been courteous to be told – I had no knowledge at all it was brought forward.”

He added: “We want answers – it’s taken a long time.”

Melanie, who lived in Sutton, died after she consumed an antidepressant and insomnia medication, according to a toxicology report.

However, a full inquest to take place on April 25 will make a formal ruling on the circumstances and causes of her death.

Her best friend Emma Walker is now calling for an apology from Nottinghamshire Coroners’ Service.

Mum-of-two Emma said: “We are all devastated, No-one was there at all, we all had to read it on Facebook.

“Personally, I think there should be a written apology for David. It feels like a kick in the teeth.

“Melanie’s never out my thoughts – these past two weeks have been the worst for me, it’s finally sinking in that I’m never going to see her again.”

Melanie was described as a caring young woman who ‘always held the limelight’.

The community rallied to find her after her disappearance in October last year and her body was found in the garden of an unoccupied house.

Her family has previously spoken about her mental health – as she suffered from depression and psychotic episodes.

