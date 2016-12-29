Father-Of-Two Loses Arm & Leg After Suffering Electric Shock In Freak Work Accident

A father of two newborn girls has had a leg and arm amputated after suffering an electric shock during a freak work accident.

Jamie Mines, 33, is fighting for his life after suffering the shock while working on five-metre high scaffolding.

The dad of five-month-old twins, who was also a talented footballer, has been placed in an induced coma following the incident which took place in Swindon, Wilts., last Monday.

Jamie also lost all of the toes on his other foot and remains in a critical but stable condition.

The scaffolder, from Swindon, had to spend Christmas day away from his partner Harley and their daughters Isabella and Savannah.

Friends and family have raised almost £15,000 through a Go Fund Me page in less than 24 hours to help raise vital funds aimed at supporting his recovery.

Close friend Ian Kennedy, 32, from Swindon, said: “It’s really tough for the family. They were looking forward to their first Christmas together.

“The girls had to open Christmas presents on their own without their dad. I have known Jamie for years as we’ve played football together.

“It is just crazy that the donations are being made from people that didn’t even know him.

“It came as a shock to everyone that it had happened and over Christmas doctors didn’t know how severe his injuries were but then had to amputate his leg and hand to save his life.

“The doctor said if he wasn’t so fit, he probably would have died.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/raising-money-for-jamie-mines

Category: News