Feed London’s Hungry – Fundraiser for The Felix Project

14 contemporary artists and performers come together to raise funds with all profit going directly to

the charity, The Felix Project. Held at The Nunnery Gallery, London on 9 and 10 June 2017 (Friday

and Saturday). Performances are on Friday evening, 9th June from 6.30pm.

The Felix Project is a charity that works with food suppliers and other charities to reduce food

waste and food poverty. They collect food from supermarkets, wholesalers and other food

suppliers – food that is fresh and nutritious, but cannot be sold for various reasons. They then

deliver that food free of charge to a range of charities across London who provide meals, snacks or

food parcels for their clients, who include the elderly, the homeless, those with mental health

issues, refugees and asylum seekers and families and children.

Gina P. Tan, who organised this event says “It’s hard to imagine that in food-fad crazed London,

there exists the issue of real hunger, this is a problem that is local, happening in our very own

backyard. I was certain I can round up a group of local artist that can pool our resources together

and do our “neighbourly” bit to support The Felix Project in reducing hunger.”

This group show features artists that reflect their collective consciousness to this cause as they

forego all profit from sales of their works, solely for contributing to The Felix Project. More than 20

pieces of works would be on sale at The Nunnery Gallery on 9 and 10 June 2017 (Friday &

Saturday) from 11am – 6pm. Show casing a diverse body of works including abstract and figurative

paintings, readymade sculptures, wall sculptures and ceramics.

Featured performances on the evening of 9 June Friday, commences with George Rae

showcasing an improvised set with trumpet, guitar vocal and loop station. Followed by Ada Hao in

”Good? Food? Responsibility!” contextualising our sustenance and food source and lastly a 2-

person performance initiated by Gina P. Tan that features Jono Selvadurai on dance choreography

together with elocution by Jeremy Finch, ignited by her recent reading of Jacques Ranciere’s “The

Ignorant Schoolmaster” theorising intellectual emancipation. Donations will be collected at the end

of each performance for contribution towards The Felix Project.

