Female Thug Caught On CCTV Hitting Bus Passenger In The Face With A Dog Chain Wrapped Around Her Fist

Police are hunting a female thug who was caught on CCTV smashing a bus passenger in the face – with a dog CHAIN wrapped around her fist.

Shocking footage shows the passenger walking onto the bus before a young woman charges on behind her.

She then grabs the victim by the throat before hitting her in the face with a metal dog chain wrapped around her wrist.

CCTV footage shows the attacker, who is wearing a coat with a fur trim and carrying an Adidas backpack, marching off the bus with the chain dangling from her hand.

The victim suffered a cut above her left eyebrow after the vicious attack which took place on the number 77 bus in Bobber Mill, Nottingham.

Today (Tue), Nottinghamshire Police released a shocking 24-second video of the assault which happened at 3pm on November 16.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A woman grabbed a female passenger by the throat before hitting her in the face with a metal dog chain wrapped around her fist.

“The passenger suffered a cut above her left eyebrow.

“Anyone who recognises the woman pictured in CCTV or has any information on the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 478 of 16 November 2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

