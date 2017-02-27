Fire Crews Rescue Horse From Deep Sink Hole

February 27, 2017 | by | 0 Comments
Specialists from Avon and Somerset fire and rescue help a horse which had fallen down a sinkhole.

Specialists from Avon and Somerset fire and rescue help a horse which had fallen down a sinkhole.

This is the moment fire crews pulled a horse to safety – out of a sink hole.

Firefighters were called after the half-tonne animal fell into the enormous hole in a field near East Harptree, Somerset.

Specialists from Avon and Somerset fire and rescue help a horse which had fallen down a sinkhole.

Specialists from Avon and Somerset fire and rescue help a horse which had fallen down a sinkhole.

It took workers an hour-and-a-half to winch the grey horse to safety on Friday – much to the relief of its worried owners.

A spokeswoman said: “We arrived at 3.15pm after receiving calls that a horse had fallen down a sink hole.

“The half tonne horse was trapped up to its head not far from the farm house. Crews liaised with residents and vet who was at the scene.

SWNS_SINKHOLE_01“Using animal rescue equipment the horse was released from the hole after it was sedated.

“Three crews attended the rescue which took one and a half hours.”

SWNS_SINKHOLE_02

Category: News, Pictures

Add your comment

Libellous and abusive comments are not allowed. Please read our House Rules

For information about privacy and cookies please read our Privacy Policy

«
»