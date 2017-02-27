Fire Crews Rescue Horse From Deep Sink Hole

This is the moment fire crews pulled a horse to safety – out of a sink hole.

Firefighters were called after the half-tonne animal fell into the enormous hole in a field near East Harptree, Somerset.

It took workers an hour-and-a-half to winch the grey horse to safety on Friday – much to the relief of its worried owners.

A spokeswoman said: “We arrived at 3.15pm after receiving calls that a horse had fallen down a sink hole.

“The half tonne horse was trapped up to its head not far from the farm house. Crews liaised with residents and vet who was at the scene.

“Using animal rescue equipment the horse was released from the hole after it was sedated.

“Three crews attended the rescue which took one and a half hours.”

