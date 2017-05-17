Five Day De-stress & Re-energise Retreat, in Kefalonia, Greece

The ToniqLife & Nutrizuno ‘healthy retreats’ team are delighted to announce dates for their third exclusive five-day retreat. The retreat is designed for individuals with a busy professional or personal lifestyle and aims to help clients de-stress, re-energise and reboot both their body and mind.

‘Our aim is for our clients to leave feeling rebalanced and re-energised after a combination of relaxation, delicious, nutritious food plus one-to-one support from our fitness, nutrition, mindfulness and yoga specialists. The retreat includes gentle posture, mobilisation and stretching sessions as well as the option for more energetic activities’, says Caroline Chilton-Bates, Founder of Bath based nutrition and corporate wellness company Nutrizuno, and ToniqLife’s Nutrition Director.

‘We have had really positive feedback from all of our clients who attended our previous two retreats and are pleased to announce dates for our next retreat in September 2017. We are very fortunate to be partnering once again with the beautiful F Zeen Retreat hotel, which is a luxurious 28 room family run hotel with a focus on quality and service, allowing our clients to enjoy a healthy, relaxed stay on the beautiful island of Kefalonia’, continues Caroline.

Why de-stress?

Stress is one of the major factors that can stop us from achieving our personal wellness goals. Reducing stress in your everyday life is vital for maintaining your overall health as it can improve your mood, boost immune function, improve your sleep patterns, promote longevity and allow you to be more productive in your professional and personal life.

‘We will focus on simple effective exercise routines and nutrition strategies our clients can implement to improve their wellbeing, manage stress and re-energise their body’, says Arron Collins-Thomas, Founder of Bath based ToniqLife Fitness Studio and ToniqLife’s Fitness Director.

The retreat is not designed as a bootcamp but to help clients unwind and recover from the stress of everyday life and return better equipped to manage internal and external stress.’ continues Collins-Thomas.

The retreat will be held in the luxurious F Zeen Retreat hotel located on the Lourdas beachfront, where the turquoise Mediterranean sea is a natural extension of the hotel. This is an adults only resort focused on relaxation and privacy and allows anyone with children to have a true ‘child free’ experience.

What’s included:

Accommodation for 5 nights

All food, including a 3 course dinner each night

A health shot every morning

A nutritional juice/smoothie per day

Herbal tea and infused water throughout the day

Daily Group Fitness Session

Daily nutrition presentation

Two personal training sessions with Arron

A one-to-one nutrition support session with Caroline

Two Yoga sessions with Anastasia

Two evening meditation sessions (optional)

Nutrition, wellbeing and fitness support during the retreat

One complimentary massage (or spa treatment)

10% discount on any other spa treatments

10% discount on any purchase from the boutique

15% discount on accommodation and 10% off dining for any additional days booked

One organised outdoor activity

Transfers to and from Kefalonia airport to your retreat – F Zeen Retreat hotel

Prices range from €1,400 to €1,900 per person and exclude flights. There is an early bird discount of €100 per person for bookings made by 15th June 2017. EasyJet flights are available from London Gatwick and Bristol Airport for those in the West Country. Places are limited. Bookings can be made directly with F Zeen Retreat hotel on T. UK +44 (0)207 183 5383.

For more information about the retreat see – http://www.nutrizuno.com/eventsandretreats/

Category: Life, Travel