Five-Year-Old Girl Who Released Balloons On Her Birthday Stunned When They Reach GERMANY

A little girl released helium balloons to celebrate her fifth birthday – and they came down 600 miles away in GERMANY.

Scarlett Pare wrote her name and postcode on tags on the shiny pink, blue, silver and gold number ‘5’ balloons when she let them go in her garden on February 25.

Six days later she received an email from the Lubs family who found them stuck in trees near their farm in Suderholz, northern Germany.

Incredibly, the balloons managed to travel almost 600 miles from Scarlett’s family home in Nuthall, Notts.

The Lubs family managed to get hold of the youngster by searching online for her name and postcode.

They managed to find the results of a recent dance competition Scarlett had entered at the Katie Wright School of Dance in Kimberley, Notts.

The German family then sent the dance school an email for the youngster to explain they had found her balloons, including one shaped as a number five.

Today (Tue), Scarlett’s mum Emma, 36, who works as a cabin crew member, said she was “amazed” the balloons had got so far.

The mum-of-two, who also has another daughter Ruby, seven, with air conditioning engineer Carl, 34, added: “It was my husband who did it. I didn’t know what to expect.

“It’s a family of four and I sent an email thanking them for getting in touch. We sent them pictures of Scarlett with her balloons.

“They are called Jeannette, Jorn-Claas and they have daughters called Johanna and Henrike, who are 14 and 11.

“They say their daughters were also amazed and that maybe we can stay in contact.

“We have had several emails since and they have also got in touch with their local newspaper.

“Scarlett is so excited. If it wasn’t for her dance school they wouldn’t have been able to trace her.”

Scarlett turned five on February 16 and had a party on February 18 but the balloons weren’t released until a week later on February 25.

The Katie Wright School of Dance then received an email last Friday (3/3) from the Lubs family saying they had found the balloons.

German mum Jeannette said she had been out jogging when she spotted the colour balloons in a tree.

She added: “I thought ‘who had married in our region or which party was in our village’.

“But no, I saw an English name on the golden balloon with a postcode. I was amazed and ran home with this surprise.

“Our daughters were excited. Ten minutes later we sat in our living room and asked Google.

“Then I read a sentence about Scarlett Pare at the Katie Wright dance school.

“I decided to write an email to the dance school.

“And so began a nice contact between family Pare from Nottingham and family Lubs in Suderholz.

Scarlett has been attending the Katie Wright School of Dance since she was two and has won various trophies including a first place at the Nottingham Dance Festival.

Katie Wright, the dance school’s joint principal, said: “We got the email on Friday evening and to be honest at first I thought it was spam as it had come from Germany.

“I was wondering how they had traced it to us but Scarlett had won the baby section of a recent competition and I had listed the results online.

“It’s fantastic. Scarlett works really hard and it was nice telling all the other children at the dance school about the balloons.”

