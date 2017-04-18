Forgetful Brits Waste £144 Million A Year on Forgotten Holiday Items

Holidaymakers are leaving themselves seriously out of pocket after a new survey revealed that Brits waste an astonishing £144 million a year on replacing items they’ve forgotten to take away with them on holiday.

Over half of UK households (53%) admitted to forgetting to pack an essential holiday item when they went away on their travels, with clothing (20%), glasses/sunglasses (15%), phone chargers (13%) and toothbrushes topping the list of the most forgotten items.

Instead of lasting the holiday without their lost items, over four fifths of Brits have paid for them to be replaced, costing £27.35 on average to do so.

The extensive survey carried out by compensation firm FlightDelays.co.uk found a tenth of travellers have previously forgotten to pack vital prescription medicines or contraception’s.

Other Brits however had different concerns, with two thirds of Brits admitting to worrying about leaving electrical items on or forgetting to lock doors and windows once they’ve jetted off abroad.

The 2,000-person survey by Flight delays also revealed that Brits were still as keen on holidays as ever, with over a third of respondents going on holiday twice a year, spending £836 on hotels and travel costs in the process.

In addition to this, the average British holidaymaker takes a hefty £408 spending money away with them for each trip they make.

Just to hit home how in love Brits are with holidaying, the Office for National Statistics have revealed that in 2016, UK residents headed abroad a staggering 12 million times.

Steve Phillips, a compensation expert at Flightdelays.co.uk, said: “Booking a holiday abroad can cost a heck of a lot, especially when you consider flights, hotels, insurance and entertainment for the kids.

“But imagine adding more money to that cost to replace items you’ve actually already got – how annoying!

“Although we can’t help you replace your forgotten holiday items, if your flight was delayed or cancelled, you could be entitled to compensation if your flight arrived or departed from an EU-based airport in the last six years.”

Most commonly forgotten items by Brits

Item of clothing 19%

Glasses / Sunglasses 15%

Phone charger 13%

Toothbrush 12%

First aid items or medication 11%

Sun tan lotion 10%

Toiletries 10%

Female sanitary items 8%

Food / Snacks 6%

Swimwear 5%

Category: Blog, Travel