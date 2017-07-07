Former Army Combat Medic Makes Emotional Plea For People To Learn First Aid After Giving Dying Man CPR For More Than An Hour

A former Army medic who tried to save a man’s life after a road crash posted this emotional video moments later – begging people to learn CPR.

Tearful Richard Howman, 41, was on his way to work when he came across a horror smash at a crossroads involving a motorcyclist and a tractor.

He battled to save the life of dad-of-two Shaun Morgan as he lay in the road but tragically he motorcyclist died at the scene in Priddy, Somerset.

Richard, now a wedding photogrepher, then posted a heartbreaking Facebook Live video moments after the crash victim passed away.

Mr Howman said he knew the best efforts had been made to revive Mr Morgan, who never regained consciousness.

But he implores people to go out and learn life saving skills.

In the video, he said: “Ok. So we are on our way south to do a wedding.

”I have spent the last hour-and-a-half doing CPR on a motorcyclist with a load of other very good people, but he didn’t make it.

“I have to say that stopping CPR is possibly the hardest thing I have ever done.

“The reason I’m on here is to tell you ‘go out and learn basic life-support, do it tomorrow. Life is so, so short.”

Mr Howman added: “I believed we would be able to resuscitate him.

“He was unconscious the whole time but I never, ever gave up. I had every confidence we would get him back.”

Off-duty doctors and medics who were stuck in a traffic jam got out of their cars to perform treatment they hoped would be life-saving.

Police and an ambulance rushed to the scene, along with an air ambulance, but nothing could be done to save Mr Morgan.

Now Mr Howman is urging the public to learn CPR so they can help in such a situation.

He added: “We did everything we could. He had the best people around him and we could hold his hand, tidy his hair and comfort him.”

In the moments after Mr Morgan’s death on June 29, Mr Howman sat in a car park and filmed a video where he spoke about the emotional events.

Mr Howman is now looking into setting up his own life-saving classes.

He said: “In the moment, how I felt, I though people should see how raw this is. I wanted to try and make something positive out of this.

“Unfortunately, it was a sad outcome this time but you can actually save someone’s life.”

More than 12,000 people have watched the video and Mr Howman is hopeful that even if just a handful learn lifesaving skills it could make a difference.

He met Mr Morgan’s grieving family days after the tragedy and talked them through his last moments.

Mr Morgan’s dad, Steve, described Mr Howman as “my hero” and urged people to take the message to heart.

He said: “Please listen to this young man he is my hero.

“I can’t thank you enough in your efforts in trying to save my son’s life.

“I’m so glad that my son was in your capable hands within minutes of the crash.

“I couldn’t have asked for Shaun to have been with a better person than yourself in his last minutes of his life.

“You are my hero! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

