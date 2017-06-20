Fox Spotted Soaking Up The Rays On A Sunbed On The Hottest Day Of The Year

A fox was spotted catching some rays on the hottest day of the year by chilling out – on a SUNBED.

Martin Besserman snapped the cheeky animal relaxing when he went to use his sunbed only to find he had been beaten to it by the ginger animal.

The 50-year-old comedy promoter, who lives in north London, has also seen other foxes in his garden, and says the confident critters are comfortable around him.

Martin said: “I went out into my garden on Sunday morning at about 10:30 because it was really hot and I just wanted to relax, but the fox got there before me.

“They’re regularly near the house, I opened the window a little bit to get the photo and the fox acknowledged it but wasn’t frightened.

“These foxes are less afraid of people than usual, it’s curious really, they seem to be quite confident.

“I posted it on my Facebook and it got quite a lot of likes.

“It’s such a horrible environment at the moment and people need that relief, it’s a cute little fox.

“I saw another one on Monday morning about 6am, there was one sleeping on the wall, and on Saturday morning there was a whole family of them there climbing on the sunbed.

“I have seen more foxes than usual near my house, but there’s been a bit of anxiety because next door have a cat.

“There’s a dilemma about allowing them to stay there in case they got in a fight with it, I saw one of them trying to get the cat’s food a couple of weeks ago.”

