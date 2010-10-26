Foxy ladies: sexy horse riders strip off for charity calendar

A group of sexy women horse riders have stripped off in the British countryside for a racy charity calendar.

The ‘Foxyhunters’ calendar features event riders, showjumpers and hunt followers wearing little more than suspenders, riding boots and whips.

The calendar aims to raise money for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes.

In scenes reminiscent of Jilly Cooper’s bonkbuster ‘Riders’, the fine fillies posed wearing lingerie in the great outdoors and and in mucky stables.

Some of the girls are pictured riding bareback through the Wiltshire countryside and others stripped down to their underwear in fields and farmland.

Stephanie Mustow, 24, a sales assistant, from Cheltenham, Glos., appeared in the calendar as Miss May.

She said: ”I was a bit nervous about doing the calendar but all the girls supported each other and in the end it was good fun.

”We’re all very horsey so it felt quite natural. It’s for a great cause and also wanted to do something to support country sports.”

The 20 girls involved in the shoot were happy to strip off for the ambulance service because they are aware of the risks involved in horseriding.

Photographer David Betteridge said: ”All the girls are actively involved in horseriding and luckily they are very beautiful as well.

”They didn’t take any persuading to take part and I think that’s because they know that it could be them needing an ambulance the next time they jump into the saddle.”

The calendars are being sold online for £10 and in selected stores nationwide.

Category: News