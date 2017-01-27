Fraudster Caught On CCTV Tricking Shop Assistant Into ‘Refunding’ £329 For TV He Just Picked Off The Shelf

Police are hunting this fraudster who tricked an Aldi shop assistant into handing over £329 in cash – for a TV which he hadn’t even bought.

The conman was captured on CCTV carrying a Bauhn 49ins Smart TV over to a check-out.

He told the cashier he did not have a receipt but demanded a refund for the £329 TV.

When he worker refused, the blonde-haired man walked across to speak to the store manager and shook him by the hand.

He then returned to the tills and the cashier paid him the money, believing the manager had approved the refund.

The crook carried out his elaborate con at the Aldi supermarket in Lincoln on January 2 this year.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A man walked into this supermarket and picked up a boxed television on the shop floor.

“He then walked straight to one of the tills and asked the cashier for a refund without a receipt.

“The man then leaves the till to speak with the manager, shakes his hand and returns to the cashier who believed permission had been given for a refund.

“The man received £329.99 and left the store.”

