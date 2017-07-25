Friends – 35th Anniversary Tour – featuring new single “The Real Thing”

Shalamar are pleased to announce a huge UK tour from October through to December 2017 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the bestselling “Friends” album. With 21 dates already scheduled, this will be the largest tour that Shalamar will have undertaken since the 1980’s.

A new single “The Real Thing” will add spice and be the group’s first release in over 30 years to feature Howard and Jeffrey and the first with Carolyn. The single is produced by Leon Sylvers III – the original producer for Shalamar and the man attributed to creating the “Sound Of Los Angeles”.

“Friends”, the platinum-selling album, featured four top twenty hit singles – “A Night To Remember”, “Friends”, “There It Is” and “I Can Make You Feel Good”. The album gained impetus from the legendary Top of the Pops performances by Jeffrey Daniel who demonstrated the first moonwalk on European TV screens. Shalamar are regarded as one of the most influential bands of their time, injecting their unique style, energy and passion into sounds that have commanded dance floors the world over. “Friends” is the album that helped to cement their place in musical history.

Shalamar also perform classic songs such as “Take That To The Bank”, “The Second Time Around”, “Make That Move”, “I Owe You One”, “Dead Giveaway”, “Right In The Socket”, “Full Of Fire”, “Sweeter As The Days Go By”, “Over And Over” and “This Is For The Lover In You”. With 25 million record sales under their belts, Howard and Jeffrey, along with the newest member Carolyn Griffey drive audience’s crazy with a dynamic blend of funky feel good music.

Shalamar are fronted by 3 dynamic individuals:



Jeffrey Daniel – the man who taught Michael Jackson the moonwalk and introduced body popping to Europe and the UK. Jeffrey co-choreographed and featured in the “Smooth Criminal” and “Bad” videos during a creative partnership with The King of Pop that spanned twenty years. The YouTube video shows the first ever moonwalk in the UK in 1982.

It was then known as the backslide before MJ renamed this infamous move. JD gained recognition on the US TV program Soul Train before presenting the UK version of the show – the 6.20 Soul Train. He went on to star in the original West End cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, playing Electra. A legendary performer and style icon.

“First I would like to thank all the Shalamar Friends for hanging with us over the years and enjoying all the “Big Fun” we’ve had the honour of delivering to you. This year commemorates the 35th anniversary of our “Friends” album release and my iconic solo dance performance on Top Of The Pops. So, what better way to celebrate it all than with a Friends 35th Anniversary Tour! We are very excited about this amazing event and are looking forward to bringing you the best of our legacy of hits and good times. We are equally excited about our new single “The Real Thing” produced by our original producer Leon Sylvers III, our first group studio recording together since the ’80’s. Looking forward to seeing you all and of course dancing with you too”.

Howard Hewett – a Grammy award-winning artist voted one of the world’s top ten soulful singers of all time. With a tremendous back catalogue of solo work to complement his Shalamar activity, Howard has also collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Anita Baker, LaToya Jackson, Stanley Clarke, Deniece Williams, Rick James, Johnny Gill, Joe Sample, Babyface, LL Cool J, and George Duke to name but a few.

“35 years! What’s that old saying: “Time flies when you’re having fun!” And I’ve been having a blast! We’re looking forward to spending this 35th anniversary with our UK and European Friends! See you soon!”

Carolyn Griffey – in addition to performing with Shalamar is a former member of the group Absolute and heir to the Solar Records dynasty – the Sound of Los Angeles which brought classic RnB acts onto the world stage including Shalamar, The Whispers, Dynasty, Lakeside, Midnight Star, Klymaxx, Calloway and Carrie Lucas (Carolyn’s mother).

“Being the biggest fan of Shalamar as a child growing up, never did I think in a million years that I would get to be a part of the legacy. I am blessed and honoured to continue not only my family’s legacy but the legacy of one of most amazing soundtracks to my life. The saga continues….”

Full venue details and pricing can be found at: www.shalamar.info/info/tickets/

