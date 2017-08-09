From the Local Chippy to a Luxury B&B: Where to Spend Your Bitcoins in the UK

Although Bitcoin is flourishing in the online world, land-based Bitcoin merchants are still few and far between throughout the United Kingdom. Fortunately, there are a few Bitcoin businesses scattered around the country that will not only accept your cryptocurrency, but already have a community of fellow avid fans.

Pubs & Restaurants

Many of the establishments that accept Bitcoin are public houses, which is a genuinely surprising turn of events considering how traditional many pubs tend to be. The Devonshire Arms and The Haymakers, both situated in Cambridge, were quick to accept digital currency from their patrons, while Hackney, Norwich, Barry and Peterborough also have Bitcoin-friendly pubs.

You could even fund a large portion of your night out using Bitcoin these days as there are a number of restaurants digital currency users can visit, including 3 Amigos Restaurant in Bray, Bit Bourbon Steam Burgers and Burger Bear in London and finally, Shish Mahal in Glasgow. Beech Road Chippy in Manchester is particularly interesting, as it is the only chip shop in the UK that accepts Bitcoin.

Clothing

When it comes to apparel, most Bitcoin stores tend to exist solely online, although there are a few exceptions. For instance, Flawless Clothing, Brighton, Himalayan People, London, Natural Flow, Bexhill on Sea and Tib Street, St Helier all allow the use of Bitcoin. Fashion-thinking customers will be particularly happy about this as every one of these stores offers a wide variety of stylish clothing for their customers.

Home & Electronics

As Bitcoins are worth so much in this day and age, it may be the smartest currency to use when indulging in large expenditures such as doing up your home. Thankfully, there a number of businesses that accept Bitcoin including Advanced Plastering, Arborhouse, Aziatics, Global Tribe Crystals and Greenlawn Garden & Landscaping Services, all of which are scattered around the country.

Electronics can also be purchased with Bitcoin from Maxbox VR and Microworld House of Electronics in London.

Games

Although Bitcoin is used online to purchase a variety of goods and services, one industry that has taken huge steps to incorporate the currency is iGaming. Right now, gamers can indulge in a little bitcoin gambling by playing a variety of casino titles such as blackjack, slots and roulette from the comfort of their home at sites like Crypto Games. In fact, using cryptocurrencies is probably the smartest way to enjoy online casinos as it ensures security, privacy and little risk.

There aren’t any land-based Bitcoin casinos as of yet but of course, avid Bitcoin users will already know that the electronics marketplace CeX accepts Bitcoin in every land-based store so you can purchase games, machines and consoles using your cryptocurrency.

Travel & Accommodation

Finally, you can even book your next trip at physical retailers now. Clink261 and Clink78 in London will provide hotel guests with modern rooms, while Cumbria Cabs, Carlisle are sure to get you from A to B quickly. Glasgow Coach Drivers, Hillside B&B in Salisbury and The Ring Farmhouse are also ready and waiting for your Bitcoins.

As you can see, there may not be a vast number of land-based Bitcoin retailers in the UK as of yet, but there are a few options available for anyone who wishes to try it out.

Category: Business