GCSE Pupil Has Completed 12 Years At School Without Having A Single Day Off!

A GCSE pupil has one of Britain’s best attendance records – not having a single SICK day off in 12 years.

Amelia Passey, 15, has turned up to school without fail for 2,280 days straight — despite an ingrowing toe nail in primary school threatening her perfect record.

Her impressive achievement did not mean she never got sick – it was just that any illness tended to fall on a weekend.

Amelia has also never suffered from an injury that has kept her off school – which is more impressive considering she has spent much of her life involved in gymnastics.

She finished her regular schooling last month and is currently sitting her GCSE exams.

But she was presented with a certificate of achievement in recognition of her remarkable record of attendance at Queensbury school at an assembly last month.

Amelia, who lives in Clayton Heights in Bradford, West Yorks., explained maintaining her perfect record became a personal challenge.

She said: “I’ve always had 100 per cent attendance, and I wanted to get all the way through school with that.

“People kept saying ‘you need to make it to the end.’ It happened in primary school and now it has happened again. I’ve been quite lucky.”

She added: “I’ve just never wanted to miss anything. This year it was especially important, because I’ve got exams so didn’t want to miss any school.

“It is something that I can put on my CV. I’m applying for sixth forms so that is something that you can mention.

“I just feel that if I don’t come to school there is so much I will miss out on.

“I do enjoy school. A lot of people say they can’t wait to leave school, but I really don’t.

“I’m going to miss it. The only thing I don’t like is all the GCSE revising.”

Her proud mum Jayne Passey, 47, who lives in Skylark Avenue, said: “I’ve never heard of anyone having 100 per cent attendance all through school.

“She only ever seems to get ill on Friday afternoons. She’s in very good health, and she’s never had any mishaps that have kept her off school.”

Amelia, who turns 16 in July, never had a sick day during her seven years at Shibden Head Primary School and five years at Queensbury School.

But her time at primary school did not pass without incident and an ingrowing toe nail in July 2012 and several infections threatened her perfect record.

Amelia, however, was so desperate not to get anything less than 100 per cent in her final year that she insisted on hobbling to class — sometimes in bandages and boots because her usual school shoes wouldn’t fit.

Doctors then decided to remove the offending toe-nail and but organised the mini-operation around lessons and after school.

“She’s been on so many antibiotics and had so much medicine for being in pain with it but she’s always insisted on going to school – she loves being there,” her mum Jayne said at the time.

“She was supposed to rest up the next day but there was no way she wanted to miss her lessons so she went in.”

Amelia was presented with a £50 voucher by the secondary school for her remarkable feat at an assembly just before GCSE pupils finished for their exams.

She plans to go on to Sixth Form and has applied for Trinity Academy in Halifax, although she has yet to decide what she wants to do once she finishes there.

Category: News